Stitch for a cause by designing an original knit or crocheted Super Scarf to benefit women in shelters across the U.S. Knit Simple and Warm Up America! will choose five finalists in each category; these patterns will be available as free downloads. The two grand-prize- winning scarves (one knit, one crochet) will be published in an upcoming issue of Knit Simple.

HOW TO ENTER:

Design an original Super Scarf measuring at least 10" wide by 84"–120" long using yarn from one of the following companies: Bernat, Caron, Lion Brand, Patons, Red Heart. Send in your scarf, pattern instructions and a list of all the materials you used to create it. Designs will be judged by the staffs of Warm Up America! and Knit Simple magazine. All decisions are final.



WIN:

* $250 grand prize (one knit, one crochet)

* $75 gift package of yarn and accessories to the four runners-up

* a 2-year subscription to Knit Simple



TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY:

Securely attach your complete contact information—name, address, e-mail address and phone number—to your Super Scarf and mail it to:



Knit Simple/Warm Up America! Super Scarf Contest

3740 North Josey Lane, Suite 102

Carrollton, TX 75007



Entries will not be returned; they will be donated to women’s shelters across the U.S. Submissions must be received by March 31, 2017. Winners only will be contacted. The contest is open to residents of the U.S. and Canada only. Void where prohibited.



Warm Up America! (www.warmupamerica.org) has warmed peoples’ lives since 1991. It started in a small Wisconsin town with neighbors knitting and crocheting afghans for neighbors in need. Thanks to the creativity of founder Evie Rosen—who came up with the idea of having volunteers knit or crochet small sections and then others join them together—the idea quickly caught on. Today Warm Up America! distributes warm afghans, caps and other items to tens of thousands of people, thanks to the generosity of knitters and crocheters across the U.S.